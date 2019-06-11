Safety improvement project begins on Gordon Highway at Old Louisville Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -
Georgia Department or Transportation is responding to another traffic need on Gordon Highway with construction starting this week. Drivers can expect delays on Gordon Highway at Old Louisville Road starting Monday, June 10th at 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. The construction is scheduled to continue for a week.
This safety improvement project falls under the Quick Response Program which means it is to be complete in a short amount of time and cost under $200,000.
C and H Paving Inc. is working to add an eastbound "run around " passing lane and also a dedicated right-hand lane for drivers heading westbound.
Georgia Department of Transportation says this will reduce crashes on US 78/State Route 10 which is the Columbia County side of Gordon Highway. GDOT warns drivers approaching the area this week to keep the crews at work in mind by slowing down, keeping your distance between other vehicles, and paying attention to road signage.
GDOT says the schedule could shift due to weather. FOX 54 will give updates if those changes occur.
