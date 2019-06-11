More than 20 kilos of cocaine seized, 2 arrested in Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Two men have been arrested by federal agents in Augusta for allegedly bringing more than 20 kilograms of cocaine into the city.
On June 7, agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency and Homeland Security, along with Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and the fire department, seized 21.3 kilograms of cocaine from a shipping container in a warehouse in Augusta. The shipping container was brought to Augusta from the Port of Savannah.
The 2 suspects, 35-year-old Jimmy Alexander Pujols and 40-year-old Fausto Mendez Ramos, were arrested the same day and charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine. Both men were booked into the Richmond County Detention Center.
Sheriff Richard Roundtree, who has 2 investigators assigned to the Augusta DEA Task Force, lauded the DEA/RCSO’s continued partnership. “This operation and associated seizures reinforce our commitment to remove dangerous drugs from the streets of Augusta and elsewhere.”
Federal, state, and local agencies have seized roughly 1,325 kilograms, or more than 1 ton, of cocaine being transported through the Port of Savannah. Those seizures have a conservative street value of more than $53 million, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
“The nation’s major investment in the Port of Savannah has deepened the channel while broadening the intensity of law enforcement scrutiny at the facility,” said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “With our federal, state and local partners, we have renewed and strengthened our resolve to prevent the gateway to our nation’s commerce from being used as an entry point for illegal drug and human trafficking.”
