Mayor Hardie Davis discusses security detail and city safety with Augusta’s top law enforcement officials

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Richmond County’s safety is top of mind for Mayor Hardie Davis. Just last week he sat down with the interim city administrator, Sheriff Richard Roundtree and Marshal Ramone Lamkin to discuss security.
“In light of the shooting that happened in Virginia Beach. So, we’re talking about screening employees, doing things in this building to make sure we’re keeping everybody safe, all the employees safe, the people that’s doing business in the government building - make sure they’re safe, and the safety of the mayor," explained Richmond County Marshal Ramone Lamkin.
Mayor Davis addressed security concerns that arise when he's out at public functions.
“Some people coming to him, asking certain questions, sometimes it may be threatening, sometimes it may not,” the marshal said.
Back in March, Mayor Davis said putting a decal on his city-issued SUV would compromise his safety. Saying people threatened the lives of his staff and himself. Months later, commissioners voted to allow his vehicle to go without the decal.
Richmond County Marshal Ramone Lamkin said he’s not aware of recent threats but did confirm one from years ago.
“Somebody threatened they would blow this building up and that was in 2015, i believe, so I think that’s definitely something we need to be concerned about if that were to happen today,” said the marshal.
Marshal Lamkin said no decision’s been made to provide security detail for Mayor Davis. He added he doesn’t know of any other mayor in Georgia, besides Atlanta’s Keisha Lance Bottoms, that has one.
