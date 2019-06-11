Local Sprint store and gas station to help former Georgia Pacific employees in Thomson

THOMSON, GA (WFXG) - A local store and gas station in Thomson is offering to help the 100 former employees of Georgia Pacific, a plant in Thomson that was deemed a total loss after a fire destroyed the property.
On Friday, June 14 at the Sprint Foods located at 101 E. Hill St. in Thomson, former Georgia Pacific employees with proof of employment will received a free tank of gas and a beverage.
Sprints Foods is also working with HR staff and MAU Workforce Solutions to assist with job-search opportunities.
“We are grateful to the people of the CSRA who have supported Sprint,” said Andy Jones, the president and owner of Sprint. “Now, it’s our turn to help support and give back to them.”
Former employees of the Thomson plant are urged to bring resumes and proof of employment with Georgia Pacific for an opportunity to receive free gas and a drink.
“We know a tank of gas can be a big help when you are out of work, and we are happy to provide that,” Jones said. “Even more important, though, we hope to help some of these hard-working Thomson residents find new jobs.”
About Sprint Foods
Sprint Food Stores, Inc. was founded in 1997 and now operates more than 30 convenience stores in the CSRA and surrounding areas. Sprint Foods is the largest locally-owned convenience store company in Augusta and employs more than 350 people with the headquarters in downtown Augusta. For more information, visit www.sprintfs.com.
