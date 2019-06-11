Future for Georgia-Pacific workers and the city of Thomson

McDuffie County leaders are working to help hundreds of people who are still out of a job after a fire permanently shuts down the Georgia-Pacific plant in Thomson. Now, more unemployment is expected in the area after Hollander Sleep Products announced it’s closing their Thomson facility in the fall as the company files for chapter 11 bankruptcy. McDuffie County leaders tell FOX 54 it’s unfortunate that both of these plants are closing in the area around the same time.