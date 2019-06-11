Augusta woman wanted for aggravated assault near Marvin Griffin Rd.

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an Augusta woman who is wanted for aggravated assault.
The sheriff’s office says that Ranisha Jackson is wanted for an aggravated assault incident that occurred on Marvin Griffin Rd. Deputies say that Jackson allegedly approached the victim with a hammer and struck him in the right leg with her vehicle causing minor injuries. Jackson then left the scene.
Jackson is known to frequent Castle Pines Mobile Home Park and was last seen driving a blue four door sedan possibly a Chevrolet.
Any information concerning this suspect, please contact investigator Sean Morrow or any investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1080 or (706) 821 1020.
