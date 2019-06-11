Aiken City Council discusses future of old hospital building

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The abandoned Aiken County Hospital could be torn down and turned into a hotel and conference center, apartment building and parking deck.
The city council had the first reading of a rezoning and concept approval plan for the property that would be the first step moving toward the development on the site. It passed through the planning commission on May 14.
City leaders are excited for what this could bring to the area. Mayor Rick Osbon said, “This is the entryway and gateway into our historic downtown Aiken and we want something that really says, ‘Hey, I’m in Aiken,’ and makes a statement and we know the quality that this development team puts out and I think it’s something we will be proud of for years to come.”
This was just the first reading of the rezoning and concept approval request. The second reading will be June 24 at 7 p.m.
If it passes, the developers for the project will be WTC Investments LLC.
