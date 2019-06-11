AFA CyberCamp kicks off first day

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -The use of technology is increasing, which means cyber security is important. Fifty students are attending a camp at the Georgia Cyber Center that prepares and informs them about the importance of online safety.
Sponsored by the Northrop Grumman foundation, the first day of the AFA CyberCamp was filled with students eager to learn more about technology.
Dave Besel, the main instructor of the AFA CyberCamp, describes the goals he has for his students. "The goal is to teach them how to secure computers, so we will teach them hardening techniques and teach them how to compete in this competition season.”
The competitions are designed for students to compete against other schools, so they can find vulnerabilities on computers.
"It's ways that a hacker could get into the computer or obtain information" Hannah Winn, an AFA CyberCamp camper said.
Besel advised it’s best to learn about the importance of cyber security at a young age. “One of the best ways to do it is to introduce children to how fun it can be and how much of a lucrative career it is for them.”
Camp counselor, Mahogani Dunn, talked about the benefits the students will gain from this program. "It’s inspiring, because I tell people all the time, we are the future, to see so many jobs are going to be open for kids and they are going to be able to have these opportunities. It’s a great program.”
The AFA CyberCamp is from June tenth through June fourteenth. CLICK HERE for more information.
