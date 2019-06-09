Storms continue Monday afternoon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Showers are moving out of the CSRA tonight with morning lows falling into the lower 70s Monday morning. A few showers will be around, but most of our rain will be during the afternoon. A few thunderstorms could be strong to severe, with isolated damaging wind gusts. The biggest threat is for heavy rain and frequent lightning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s on Monday, but will drop to the lower 80s Tuesday and mid to upper 70s on Wednesday. Rain chances hold through midweek, but we will be drier for the end of the week into the weekend.