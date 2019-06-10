Deputies: Standoff sparked after man fires gun during argument with wife

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - A standoff is underway in Tanyard Creek Subdivision off Cedar Roack Road in McDuffie County, Georgia. It started after a domestic dispute between a man and his wife, authorities told FOX 54.
The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a disturbance between a man and woman earlier Sunday afternoon, according to Chief Deputy Ronnie Williamson. The man reportedly got his gun and fired a shot in the air after the couple got into a disagreement, Williamson said. Chief Deputy Williamson said the man did not point the gun at his wife.
At some point, the woman was able to leave the home and at this time, the man is inside by himself. The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are on scene hoping to make contact with him to get this situation resolved safely, said Williamson. Officers with Georgia State Patrol are on scene ensuring the neighborhood is safe.
People who live in the neighborhood are urged to stay inside, lock their doors and dial 9-1-1 if someone they don’t know comes to their home. A law enforcement officer will be sent to their home, Williamson assured.
No injuries have been reported. FOX 54 will have more details as authorities release them.
