Augusta mother and daughter killed in Alabama boating accident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A mother and daughter from Augusta were killed in a boating accident Saturday night in Lauderdale County, Alabama, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). It happened near the mouth of Shoal Creek on Lake Wilson, just before 11 p.m.
Lauren Cowart, 37, and her 5-year-old child Blakely were pronounced dead at the scene. Ross Wooten III, a 33-year-old man from Muscle Shoals, Alabama, sustained serious injuries in the incident, as well. He is being treated for his injuries.
Right now, ALEA hasn’t released how the crash happened. The agency said the incident is under investigation.
