Augusta man with Autism missing

Twenty-eight-year-old Deantrae Blockett was last seen at his home on Essie McIntyre Blvd. at around 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 7. Blockett is 6-feet-1-inch tall and around 110 lbs. and is known to frequent the Fayetteville Dr. neighborhood. The sheriff’s office says he has Autism and may be confused about where he is.