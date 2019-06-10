Augusta man with Autism missing

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.
Twenty-eight-year-old Deantrae Blockett was last seen at his home on Essie McIntyre Blvd. at around 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 7. Blockett is 6-feet-1-inch tall and around 110 lbs. and is known to frequent the Fayetteville Dr. neighborhood. The sheriff’s office says he has Autism and may be confused about where he is.
If you have any information on Blockett’s whereabouts, please contact Inv. Lucas Heise at 706-821-1026 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020.
