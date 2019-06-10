Augusta man missing, last seen May 31

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing Augusta man.
Michael Andrew May, 51 years old, was last seen at around 2 p.m. May 31 at his home on Oxford Dr. May is 5-feet-10-inches tall and around 200 lbs. He’s believed to be in possession of a 2005 Gray Toyota Camry with GA tag #PPH3539. He’s known to frequent the Oxford Dr. subdivision.
If you have any information on May’s whereabouts, please contact Inv. Lucas Heise at 706-821-1026 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.