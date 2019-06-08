Stormy weather continues into the work week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Strong storms moved through this evening leaving behind minor street flooding. Showers linger overnight with temperatures falling to the lower 70s Sunday morning. Even more rain is on the way on Sunday, with highs in the mid 80s. Off and on showers and thunderstorms begin in the morning and won’t taper off until the evening. If you have outdoor plans, make sure you have a backup plan in case lightning is in the area. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but a stronger storm or two could produce damaging wind that could knock down trees or power lines. This active pattern continues Monday and Tuesday, with rain possible again on Wednesday. Wednesday will be cooler with highs only in the 70s after a front pushes through. This will dry us out for the end of the week, with morning lows in the lower 60s heading into the weekend.