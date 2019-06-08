Two arrested for attempted murder in Beech Island

BEECH ISLAND, SC (WFXG) - Two suspect have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Beech Island.
On May 26, deputies responded to a home on the 500 block of Blackstone Camp Rd. According to the incident report, 3 people were inside the home and getting ready for bed when they heard gunshots. One of the victims reportedly got a shotgun from inside the house and returned fire out the front window of the home. Deputies found several bullet holes in the house.
None of the victims were able to identify the shooters, but told deputies there were 2 or 3 of them. One of the victims told deputies he’d been having ongoing problems with 19-year-old Damien Glover, Jr. The victim says Glover had threatened him with a handgun.
Just before 8 a.m. on June 8, Damien Glover, Jr. was arrested. Another suspect, 17-year-old Carolina Gregory, was arrested the night before shortly before 10 p.m. Both are facing 4 counts of attempted murder and 1 count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
