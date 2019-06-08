Man killed while working on Thomson gas station sign

THOMSON, GA (WFXG) - A man was killed Friday afternoon while working on a sign at a McDuffie County gas station, according to Columbia County Coroner Vernon Collins. It happened at Love’s Travel Stop on Washington Rd. An investigation into how it happened is underway.
According to the coroner, the victim is a D&G Outdoor Lighting and Signs employee. He reportedly tried to cut a wire and was electrocuted when he came into contact with metal inside the sign. Fire rescue teams responded with a ladder truck and recovered the man.
"It was just a slow process to put it all together so we could remove him," Collins explained. Due to the safety concern, emergency crews ensured the power at the gas station was shut off before they retrieved the man's body. The body was taken to the University Hospital morgue in Thompson. An autopsy will be performed at the GBI crime lab in Atlanta.
