GreenJackets game postponed due to storm

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - The North Augusta GreenJackets Friday, June 7, game against the Kannapolis Intimidators has been postponed to Saturday, June 8 after storms hit the area.
The game made it to the top of the second inning before officials made the call to hold off until Saturday. It will pick up in the top of the second at 5:05 Saturday, with the planned Saturday game starting 30 minutes after the first game concludes.
Patrons who have a ticket for the Friday game will be allowed admission Saturday for a $1 fee, and those with Saturday tickets do not have any charge.
