Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing Augusta teen

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen who has been missing since May, 14.
The sheriff’s office says 13-year-old Jada Scott was last seen on May 14 at 4:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Neptune Dr.
Scott is known to frequent the vacant residences in Apple Valley area and Miles Park area. She was last seen wearing white shirt, blue sweater, and green tights.
If you have any information on Scott please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.
