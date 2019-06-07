Fort Gordon and U.S. Cyber Center of Excellence have new commander

This morning, Major General John B. Morrison Jr. relinquished his command over Ft. Gordon to incoming commander Major General Neil S. Hersey. The new commander says future plans are to continue working to make Fort Gordon the best post in the army and the joint force. Major General Hersey said, “Fort Gordon is the best post in the Army, and it’s going to continue to be the best post in the Army, and I’m looking forward to being your Commanding General. Hooah!”