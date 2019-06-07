Fort Gordon and U.S. Cyber Center of Excellence have new commander

FORT GORDON, GA (WFXG) - Fort Gordon and the U.S. Cyber Center of Excellence have a new commander, as of June 6. The change of command ceremony took place on post Thursday morning. It’s an event that always comes with an abundance of pomp and circumstance.
This morning, Major General John B. Morrison Jr. relinquished his command over Ft. Gordon to incoming commander Major General Neil S. Hersey. The new commander says future plans are to continue working to make Fort Gordon the best post in the army and the joint force. Major General Hersey said, “Fort Gordon is the best post in the Army, and it’s going to continue to be the best post in the Army, and I’m looking forward to being your Commanding General. Hooah!”
Major General Morrison is moving on to take over as Chief of Staff at U.S. Cyber Command at Fort Meade, Maryland.
