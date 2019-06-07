Daughters of American Revolution holds D-Day remembrance ceremony

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Over 125 years ago the Daughters of the American Revolution was founded for women who are direct descendants of those who served for this country. To honor those brave men and women the Trenton Chapter hosted a remembrance for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
Jeanne Quattlebaum, Daughters of the American Revolution member, touches on those that were lost. “We lost so many men and some women too. I wanted to do what I could for this day and recognize them.”
Many soldiers lost their lives in the invasion and today’s celebration was a time to honor those fallen soldiers.
“Very thankful for this day, and for our veterans, what they have done for us and what they’ve continued to do for us” Quattlebaum says
June 6, 1944 marks the day when Allied Forces came together and invaded the beaches of Normandy. World War 2 Veteran, Howard Neleigh, served as a pilot in the Marine Corps. For Neleigh, this day was a time for reflection. “I lost an awful lot of friends in the army, navy, and in the marines, one of my best friends was killed.”
Despite the pain of losing loved ones Neleigh looks back with no regrets, and is thankful for ceremonies like this. “I wouldn’t miss it, it’s a great service, great ceremony, and it meant a lot. “
