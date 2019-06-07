Augusta Mall shoplifting suspect pulls out firearm on authorities

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - On Thursday, June 6 a man in the Augusta mall was arrested after allegedly pulling out a firearm on authorities.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year-old Carson Bolt was a suspect in a shoplifting the occurred in the Dillard’s department store. When the Richmond County Deputy and Augusta Mall Security attempted to arrest the suspect, Bolt allegedly pulled out a firearm.
Police say although a struggle ensued, they were able to quickly disarm him. Bolt was then tased and taken into custody.
Bolt was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries he received during the struggle with law enforcement.
Bolt was charged with misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The sheriff’s office says at this time more charges may be pending.
