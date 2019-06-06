Wet and Cooler Conditions thru next week!

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening. High rainfall rates may lead to localized flooding in a few locations. Also, through next Wednesday numerous showers and thunderstorms will occur during much of the period. A few of the thunderstorms may contain high rainfall rates leading to localized flooding. There will also be a possibility of damaging wind with a few of the thunderstorms.
High pressure well off the East Coast and low pressure west of the area will keep southerly flow over the region through the weekend and into early next week. Moisture will reach a peak this weekend with showers and thunderstorms...possible heavy at times...likely through the weekend. Drier air is expected to return to the area in the middle of next week.
