Missing Augusta woman last seen near Deans Bridge Rd.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a 25-year-old woman who was last seen at the American Inn located at 3320 Deans Bridge Rd.
The sheriff’s office says, Conswelo Combs was diagnosed with Schizophrenia, Bipolar, Depression, and Split Personality Disorder and may be in the company of her boyfriend, Tyrell Rule.
Combs was last seen on May 2 and is known to frequent the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Rd.
Any information concerning Conswelo Combs, please contact Investigator Lucas Heise 706-821-1026, or any on duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.
