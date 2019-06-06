Local professional boxer signs with sports management agency

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Local professional boxer Divante Jones signed a contract Wednesday with Roberson Sports Management. Included in that deal will be his own reality show.
Jones began his boxing career at 7 years old. His father, grandfather and great grandfather all have backgrounds in boxing, but it was his father, Albert Jones, who motivated him to pursue this career. "He told me once we start this we won’t stop and now 20 years later we’re still doing it.”
Former Destiny Child member LaTavia Roberson was in attendance at the signing and also is the President and CEO of the management company. “I’ve liked boxing since I was 1. Going to my first fight for my first experience meant so much to me. It’s wonderful.”
Jones’ reality show that will capture his life as a professional boxer. “The life of a boxer is not what you think. It’s not about the fame or fortune and all that. It takes hard work and at the same time praying, dedication, discipline and right decision making cause that doesn’t only take place inside the ring but also outside too” Divante says.
Jones says he looks forward to his future career with Roberson Sports Management and gives these words of encouragement to young boxers. “Put God first in everything you do because he makes all things possible.”
