Hundreds come out for The Big Run

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - Global running day is June 5, and thousands of runners across America came together at 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time for The Big Run. It’s the Fleet Feet franchises way of celebrating the day, and getting the community involved. Local organizers say it’s about a family oriented, fun time that gets people moving. Jenafer McCauley, Co-Owner of Fleet Feet Augusta, explained, “It’s a nationwide 5K. Fleet Feet is a national franchise, and there’s about 170 of us nationwide that are putting on a 5K.”
This year, The Big Run was held in North Augusta and started in front of SRP Park. It was the third year the race has been held in the CSRA. The first year, 100 people signed up to run and this year there were 300. McCauley said, “It’s just been awesome to see the fitness grow in our area, and just any type of runner coming out and participating." Second year runner, Blaine Jackson, added, "It’s just cool to see everybody come out and encourage each other and push each other to get out there and stay active.”
The event encourages people of all ages to get out and be active, even including a fun run for kids. Andrea Anderson, who was running with her boyfriend and his daughter Ryann-Marie Rhoden, said, “This is a great example and it shows that fitness and health is important.” Jackson added, “I think it’s good because I think the kids need to start early, and if they see their parents doing it and they want to get involved, I think it’s awesome they do something like that on a smaller scale.”
After crossing the finish line, runners grabbed their medals and then cooled off at SRP Park with some refreshments. Overall, the evening was about having fun and making a statement. Anderson said, “It’s important to show people that health and fitness is important and there’s a huge community behind it.”
FOX 54s Destiney Burt was among the hundreds taking part in the race. She finished first in her age group.
