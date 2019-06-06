Hundreds come out for The Big Run

This year, The Big Run was held in North Augusta and started in front of SRP Park. It was the third year the race has been held in the CSRA. The first year, 100 people signed up to run and this year there were 300. McCauley said, “It’s just been awesome to see the fitness grow in our area, and just any type of runner coming out and participating." Second year runner, Blaine Jackson, added, "It’s just cool to see everybody come out and encourage each other and push each other to get out there and stay active.”