Cold War Patriots organization hosts ice cream social for SRS employees

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - On Wednesday, the Cold War Patriots organization hosted an ice cream social at the North Augusta Community Center to honor and recognize uranium workers. Cold War Patriots (CWP) is a division of Professional Case Management (PCM) that serves as a community resource for in-home healthcare services to provide workers nationally with benefits.
Workers were able to reconnect with former SRS employees, tell stories of how they met one another, and share their passion and commitment for serving the United States of America.
Electrical engineer Jasper Green attended the event. He said he is appreciative of what CWP is doing. “I guess you can say it gives me a good feeling to know that there is somebody who appreciates the work that we did. The work that we did at the Savannah river site was very important for the defense of this country.”
Kevin Fitzgerald, who is a part of the Cold War Patriots organization, talked about the benefits of these events. “Really those people who make a connection with someone that they thought they forgot about or they couldn’t find. In the days of Facebook it’s easy to do that but these are even better events for them to see a face.”
The Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act (EEOICPA) first came into effect for workers in 2001. Workers who were exposed to radiation or toxic substances are entitled to a benefit that pays cash compensation and provides medical treatment for any condition they have been approved for.
"We hate for people to get sick, but if they do they have an outlet because medical bills can be financially devastating" Fitzgerald says.
Anyone who would like to know more information can visit www.coldwarpatriots.org or call 888-903-8989.
