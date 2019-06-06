Stolen vehicle chase ends with traffic jam on Bobby Jones

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Richmond County dispatch tell FOX 54 that a stolen vehicle was found at 1729 Walton Way.
The investigation turned into a chase that ended on Bobby Jones West Bound. Deputies are still on the scene and no injuries have been reported.
The owner of the vehicle tells FOX 54 he was involved in a minor fender-bender in the parking lot of a local restaurant. He says he was standing next to the vehicle, speaking to 911 and exchanging insurance information with the other driver when he vehicle began to move. He says a woman jumped into his vehicle and took off.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.