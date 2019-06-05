Fourth person arrested for Grovetown home invasion

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A fourth person believed to be involved in a shooting and home invasion is in custody. Columbia County Jail records show 18-year-old Jazmin Ball was arrested May 29.
Investigator Samuel Long with the Grovetown Department of Public Safety said the 18-year-old lives at the home on Parkridge Drive where the crime happened. Ball is charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery.
Three teens, including a 15-year-old, all face armed robbery, aggravated assault and first degree home invasion charges. Investigator Long said they will be charged as adults. This case is still under investigation.
