Excavation done behind abandoned funeral home, nothing found

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A Richmond County crime scene unit spent Tuesday, June 4, behind the abandoned Dents Funeral Home digging up what appeared to be three graves.
According to Coroner Mark Bowen, the ground had been disturbed some time ago, and an excavation team came out to see what was buried. The team dug deep into the ground, but only found some animal bones. Bowen explained, “It appeared to be graves, so we wanted to make sure what was there and did the excavation today. We didn’t find anything, so we’re glad the outcome was good.”
The coroner said it is unknown why the dirt had been dug up previously.
This is unrelated to the grave markers found at the funeral home earlier this week.
