Columbia County man arrested for cruelty to children

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s office arrested a Columbia County man on Monday, June 3 after deputies arrived to his residence to perform a welfare check and found unbearable living conditions.
The incident report states that deputies responded to a call in reference to a welfare check on a 10-year-old child. When the deputy arrived at the residence, he knocked on the door and received no answer. Per the incident report, the front door was unlock and the deputy proceeded to enter into the home.
The deputy was at that time greeted by the owner of the home, 35-year-old Michael Hovey who stated to the deputy that he was in the back of the home asleep and did not hear the knocks at the door.
The deputy found four juveniles in the residence sleeping on mattresses, a sofa, and a chair, while two other juveniles were in the backyard playing.
Authorities say, the deputy noticed a strong odor of urine and feces, the house was in disarray with clothing, old plates for food, and trash piled on the floor throughout the home. In addition, the report also mentions that the deputy noticed black mold and several cockroaches inside in the home.
DFCAS was notified and determined that the residence was deplorable and removed the children from the residence.
The six juveniles were turned over to their mother.
Hovey was charged with 6 counts of cruelty to children in the 1st degree.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.