Aiken County Animal Shelter being flooded with animals, lots of puppies and kittens

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Animal Shelter has a major overcrowding problem following the month of May. According to the shelter director, over 500 animals were brought in, and over 120 of them came after Memorial Day Weekend.
On Tuesday, June 4, alone, the shelter took in over 26 animals. The director said they are used to seeing an increase in animals brought in during the summer months, but said they were not prepared for this many. To add to the stress with the heat, it is also breeding season, so litters of puppies and kittens are being brought in frequently, in addition to the other animals.
Properly spaying or neutering your pet could help with the problem. Shelter Director Bobby Arthurs said, “The county offers vouchers, so Aiken County citizens, come to the shelter and we will issue you a voucher. With it, you can have your pet spayed or neutered for no or low cost right now. There’s no excuse.”
The shelter now has extended hours. Tuesdays and Thursdays they will be open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturdays they will be open from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Adoption rates are cheap as well. Dogs are $35 and cats are $10.
If you’d like to help the shelter out without adopting, Arthurs encourages you to consider volunteering with the shelter or fostering an animal.
