PM T-Storms possible today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Thunderstorms will be scattered this afternoon. A few of the thunderstorms could possibly contain damaging wind and hail. Moisture will increase today and especially Wednesday in an onshore flow as high pressure moves offshore. A moist southerly flow between the offshore high and low pressure to the west will continue during the rest of the week with increased chances of showers and thunderstorms. Expect scattered convection to develop along the sea breeze which should push into the Midlands and CSRA. Models have generally been trending wetter, so have increased pops a bit this afternoon with the best chance south and east. SPC has the CSRA and southern/central Midlands outlooked in a marginal risk for severe weather today.