PM T-Storms possible today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Thunderstorms will be scattered this afternoon. A few of the thunderstorms could possibly contain damaging wind and hail. Moisture will increase today and especially Wednesday in an onshore flow as high pressure moves offshore. A moist southerly flow between the offshore high and low pressure to the west will continue during the rest of the week with increased chances of showers and thunderstorms. Expect scattered convection to develop along the sea breeze which should push into the Midlands and CSRA. Models have generally been trending wetter, so have increased pops a bit this afternoon with the best chance south and east. SPC has the CSRA and southern/central Midlands outlooked in a marginal risk for severe weather today.
Model soundings indicate moderate instability and weak to moderate 0 to 6 km shear. Damaging winds will be possible as model soundings are showing DCAPE values around 900 j/kg. Wet bulb values are favorable for hail. Severe threat should diminish with loss of heating this evening. High temperatures are forecast a few degrees cooler than on Monday given expected increased cloud cover. Overnight lows in the middle to upper 60s.
