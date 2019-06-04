Missing woman in McDuffie County

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman from Thomson.
Fifty-nine-year-old Vicky Lynn Curtis was last ween Wednesday, May 29. Curtis’ family reporter her missing Friday, saying she left home on foot Wednesday and had not returned home. The family says she left her keys and phone, but took her wallet and some clothes in a large red leather bag.
Curtis is around 5-feet-7-inches tall and around 200 lbs. She has shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes, and a sun tattoo on her forearm. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and jeans. She may be wearing a sterling silver ring on her left hand.
In the missing person report, A McDuffie County deputy reportedly made contact with Curtis in the early morning Wednesday when he found her sleeping at Dearing park. The deputy says Curtis told him she was find and was walking to Augusta.
