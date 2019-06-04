Kids in Richmond County look ahead to Summer Enrichment Program

Audrey Armistad, an Education Specialist and Chance Coordinator, talks about the programs goals. “In terms of our goals to help to insure that they know, we plan to academically look at their reading levels, math levels, and enhance those to be in a better position to function when they go back to the regular schools.” Armistad also says students will learn the importance of respect. “We’re going to be working on character work for them to understand and respect authority, to be able to respect other people and to be able to respect themselves.”