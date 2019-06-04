Kids in Richmond County look ahead to Summer Enrichment Program

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Juvenile Court System held their opening ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the start of their inaugural Summer Enrichment Program partnered with Richmond County Schools.
The camp is designed to provide academic support and services for any child enrolled in the program. This 6-week Summer program will take place from June 3 to July 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Tubman Learning Center.
Audrey Armistad, an Education Specialist and Chance Coordinator, talks about the programs goals. “In terms of our goals to help to insure that they know, we plan to academically look at their reading levels, math levels, and enhance those to be in a better position to function when they go back to the regular schools.” Armistad also says students will learn the importance of respect. “We’re going to be working on character work for them to understand and respect authority, to be able to respect other people and to be able to respect themselves.”
Chief Judge of Juvenile Court for the Augusta Circle, Judge Doug Flanagan, discusses how the camp makes him feel. “It feels like a million bucks. Children are so valuable, they are actually more valuable than money. Just ask any parent that has children, they will tell you right away that the best gift you can ever get is a child.”
The camp is open to all students and for more information you can contact Richmond County Juvenile Court at 706-821-1185.
