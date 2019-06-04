Georgia-Pacific makes decision to permanently close Thomson plant

THOMSON, GA (WFXG) - Officials from Georgia-Pacific have announced that they will not rebuild the Thomson facility that was damaged by a fire, in which the local fire department deemed the whole facility a total loss.
Per officials of the company, the Thomson location employed approximately 100 employees. As the company transitions to officially closing the Thomson location, the company will ensure that all employees will be paid all earned wages and agreed upon benefits at the time of their discharge.
In closing the company’s Senior Communications Manager Karen Cole stated, “We understand that this greatly affects our employees and the community and we will work with all of our employees affected by this decision to help them in whatever transition they must make.”
