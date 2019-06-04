Full list of veteran grave markers found in abandoned funeral home

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - On May 18, more than 100 grave markers belonging to veterans were found inside the abandoned Dent’s Funeral Home in Augusta.
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has been working with the National Cemetery Administration, the Richmond County Vital Records and the County Cemetery Services to catalog and find the graves for these markers. If there are family members of these Veterans who used Dents Funeral Home and are buried locally without a grave marker, they are asked to contact the Coroner’s Office at 706-821-2382.
The full list of names is below.
|Name
|Date of Death
|Service Information
|Burial Location
|Benjamin Wright
|1978
|US Army - Korea
|Levi Neal
|10-26-1975
|PVT US Army
|John Henry Horton
|1977
|PVT US Army - WWI
|Doyle Jackson
|1978
|US Army-WWI
|Roscoe E Murray
|1980
|PVT US Army
|Willie B Johnson
|1980
|PVT US Army
|Mark Eubanks
|1981
|SSGT US Army - WWII
|Willie Henderson Jr.
|1978
|SGT US Army - WWII
|Charles Brown
|5/11/1975
|US Navy - WWII
|Steed Lewis
|1975
|PVT US Army - WWII
|James Collins
|1984
|PVT US Army- WWII
|Alvin Hill
|1976
|PVT US Army
|Willie J Jones
|7/15/1971
|PVT US Army - WWII
|Baron Evans
|1983
|PVT US Army - WWII
|Tom Grant
|1978
|US Army- WWII
|Milton Bailey
|1983
|PVT US Army - WWII
|Edward Bostic
|1985
|PVT US Army - WWII
|Fred Sims Jr.
|2/14/1987
|US Navy - WWII
|Richard White Jr.
|1977
|US Air Force - Korea
|Albert Allen
|4/4/1978
|PVT US Army
|Luke Williams Jr.
|1977
|SP4 US Army
|Cody Fatimer
|1978
|CPL US Army - WWII
|Thomas Lamar
|1990
|PVT US Army - WWII
|CB Lee
|1980
|US Army - WWII
|Johnny Tyrone Johnson
|1984
|SGT US Army
|Abraham C Jackson
|1981
|US Army - WWI
|Willie G Smith
|11/16/1986
|TEC 4 US Army - WWII
|Gus Lamkin
|5/8/1973
|PVT US Army
|Edward Johnson
|1978
|TEC 5 US Army - WWII
|Kelly Moton Sr.
|1980
|PFC US Army
|John W Small
|1/7/1968
|South Carolina - PPFC US Army - WWI
|James Hunter
|3/12/2002
|TEC5 US Army - WWII
|William E Pounds
|11/2/1985
|PFC US Army - WWII
|Richard Henry Young
|12/27/1992
|SD2 US Navy - WWII
|Hurley H Aulry Jr.
|1989
|PFC US Army
|John Greene
|2/27/1969
|Georgia - PVT US Army - WWII
|Ira Walter Clairborne
|6/13/1976
|US Army
|Henry W Berry
|1985
|SGT US Army - WWI I
|Forest McArthur Reeder
|1979
|SFC US Army - Vietnam
|Olis Jones
|1982
|TEC5 US Army
|Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens
|Minus J Polk
|3/1/1988
|PFC US Army - WWII
|South View Cemetery
|John T Green
|1978
|TEC5 US Army - WWII
|South View Cemetery
|Walter Thomas
|3/6/1973
|TEC5 US Army - WWII
|Cedar Grove
|George Dent
|2/5/1970
|Georgia - PVT US Army - Korea
|Second Mt. Carmel
|Charlis J Hyder
|1978
|MSG US Army
|Walker Memorial
|James R Singleton
|3/28/1969
|Georgia - SF3 USNR - WWII
|Walker Memorial
|Curtis Brown Sr.
|12/19/1978
|PFC US Army - WWII
|South View
|George Scarborough
|3/10/1970
|Georgia - PFC TRPL 11 ARMD CAV REGT - VIETNAM BSM - PH
|Thomas Seabrooks
|1975
|US Army - WWI
|James A Zealey
|1988
|PVT US Army - WWI I
|Pierce Cobb
|2/11/1993
|TEC 4 US Army - WWII
|Moses L Williams
|1979
|PFC US Army
|Aaron Tappan
|1981
|TEC4 US Army- WWII
|Willie Davis
|1981
|PVT US Army - WWI
|Fredrick C Hyrams
|12/12/1995
|US Army - WWII
|William Butler
|1980
|US Army - WWII
|George Madison
|1989
|PVT US Army
|Janet L Frye
|1987
|SP4 US Army
|Jackson Talbert
|1989
|HC US Army - WWII
|Willie Lee Henderson
|1979
|PFC US Army - Korea
|Nathaniel Harris
|1979
|PFC US Army - Vietnam
|Julian Edward Thomas
|2/21/1988
|SP3 US Army
|Johnie Bell
|12/12/1985
|PVT US Army - WWII
|David E Tutt
|1/16/1990
|PVT US Army - WWII
|James A Zealey
|1988
|PVT US Army- WWII
|Robert Lee Evans
|1988
|SDS3 US Navy - Korea
|Philemon Riley
|1979
|US Army - WWII
|Ernest L Tate
|1986
|Sl US Navy WWII
|Mannie Harley
|6/6/1996
|PVT US Army- WWII
|Fred W Johnson
|1985
|US Army - WWII
|Jimmy Keith
|1989
|US Air Force
|Julian E Thomas
|1988
|SP3 US Army
|Richard Thomas Sr.
|2/12/1989
|PVT US Army - Korea
|Pierce Cobb
|2/11/1993
|TEC 4 US Army - WWII
|Wade Holmes
|1983
|PFC US Army- WWII
|Ida S O’Bryant
|1983
|PFC US Army - WWII
|Odell Nesbitt
|1982
|PFC US Army - Korea
|James L Jackson
|1985
|S2 US Navy - WWII
|John Henry Smith Jr.
|1977
|US Army - WWII
|Lewis Lovett Jr.
|1983
|PFC US Army
|Rudy Vallee Patterson
|2/15/1979
|LT US Army
|Howard L Perry
|6/15/1995
|US Army - Korea
|Lorenzo Doyle
|10/28/1992
|PVT US Army - WWI
|Willie Henry Stokes Sr.
|07-06-199?
|US Army - WWII
|Frank D Brooks
|10/7/1990
|US Army - WWII
|Sammie Lee Gross
|1981
|PVT US Army - Korea
|Charles Stanford Horne
|1985
|PVT US Army - WWII
|Willie James Coleman
|1980
|US Army - Korea
|Joseph Booker Dorsey
|1989
|ST2 US Navy - WWII
|Willie Harris Brown
|1988
|US Army - Vietnam
|William E Pounds
|11/2/1985
|PVT US Army - WWII
|Marion Curtis
|9/17/1986
|PVT US Army - WWII
|Walter Mack
|1987
|TEC 5 US Army - WWII
|Harvey Shelton
|1979
|US Army - WWI
|Frederick H Southward
|2/3/1992
|RM2 US Navy
|James Woodward
|8/15/1985
|PVT US Army - WWII
|Milton A Boseman
|1/1/2001
|CPL US Army - Korea
|Archie P Lampkin
|1981
|SP4 US Army
|Willie Key Jr.
|7/2/1993
|US Army - WWII
|Alonzo H Ivey
|1985
|US Army
|Lewis Williams Jr.
|5/1/1989
|SGT US Army
|Andrew G Norris
|?-02-1967
|S SGT US Army- Korea, Vietnam
|Gus Pollard
|1981
|PVT US Army - WWI
|James Oliver Green
|5/3/2003
|US Army - WWII
|John H Williams
|8/16/1995
|PFC US Army
|Joe Williams
|2/25/1972
|Georgia - CPL US Army - WWII
|Harris Attaway
|2/5/1972
|Georgia - PFC 4071 OM SVC CO - WWII
|Willie E Bussey
|1/1/1975
|PVT US Army
|Arthur Harris
|3/1/1974
|PVT US Army - WWI
|Emory H Smalley
|2/19/1978
|PVT US Army- WWII
|Daniel Bussey
|7/17/1999
|PFC US Army- Korea
|Edward Jones
|1988
|TEC 4 US Army - WWII
|Louis Paige Jr.
|8/6/1988
|SFC US Army - Vietnam
|James H Black
|1984
|US Army - WWII
|Charles W Searles
|11/28/1975
|PVT US Army - Korea
|Robert Lee Evans
|1988
|SDS3 US Navy - Korea
