Full list of veteran grave markers found in abandoned funeral home
Veterans grave markers found in abandoned funeral home (Source: Lex Juarez)
By J. Bryan Randall | June 4, 2019 at 6:19 PM EDT - Updated June 4 at 6:19 PM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - On May 18, more than 100 grave markers belonging to veterans were found inside the abandoned Dent’s Funeral Home in Augusta.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has been working with the National Cemetery Administration, the Richmond County Vital Records and the County Cemetery Services to catalog and find the graves for these markers. If there are family members of these Veterans who used Dents Funeral Home and are buried locally without a grave marker, they are asked to contact the Coroner’s Office at 706-821-2382.

The full list of names is below.

Name Date of Death Service Information Burial Location
Benjamin Wright 1978 US Army - Korea
Levi Neal 10-26-1975 PVT US Army
John Henry Horton 1977 PVT US Army - WWI
Doyle Jackson 1978 US Army-WWI
Roscoe E Murray 1980 PVT US Army
Willie B Johnson 1980 PVT US Army
Mark Eubanks 1981 SSGT US Army - WWII
Willie Henderson Jr. 1978 SGT US Army - WWII
Charles Brown 5/11/1975 US Navy - WWII
Steed Lewis 1975 PVT US Army - WWII
James Collins 1984 PVT US Army- WWII
Alvin Hill 1976 PVT US Army
Willie J Jones 7/15/1971 PVT US Army - WWII
Baron Evans 1983 PVT US Army - WWII
Tom Grant 1978 US Army- WWII
Milton Bailey 1983 PVT US Army - WWII
Edward Bostic 1985 PVT US Army - WWII
Fred Sims Jr. 2/14/1987 US Navy - WWII
Richard White Jr. 1977 US Air Force - Korea
Albert Allen 4/4/1978 PVT US Army
Luke Williams Jr. 1977 SP4 US Army
Cody Fatimer 1978 CPL US Army - WWII
Thomas Lamar 1990 PVT US Army - WWII
CB Lee 1980 US Army - WWII
Johnny Tyrone Johnson 1984 SGT US Army
Abraham C Jackson 1981 US Army - WWI
Willie G Smith 11/16/1986 TEC 4 US Army - WWII
Gus Lamkin 5/8/1973 PVT US Army
Edward Johnson 1978 TEC 5 US Army - WWII
Kelly Moton Sr. 1980 PFC US Army
John W Small 1/7/1968 South Carolina - PPFC US Army - WWI
James Hunter 3/12/2002 TEC5 US Army - WWII
William E Pounds 11/2/1985 PFC US Army - WWII
Richard Henry Young 12/27/1992 SD2 US Navy - WWII
Hurley H Aulry Jr. 1989 PFC US Army
John Greene 2/27/1969 Georgia - PVT US Army - WWII
Ira Walter Clairborne 6/13/1976 US Army
Henry W Berry 1985 SGT US Army - WWI I
Forest McArthur Reeder 1979 SFC US Army - Vietnam
Olis Jones 1982 TEC5 US Army Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens
Minus J Polk 3/1/1988 PFC US Army - WWII South View Cemetery
John T Green 1978 TEC5 US Army - WWII South View Cemetery
Walter Thomas 3/6/1973 TEC5 US Army - WWII Cedar Grove
George Dent 2/5/1970 Georgia - PVT US Army - Korea Second Mt. Carmel
Charlis J Hyder 1978 MSG US Army Walker Memorial
James R Singleton 3/28/1969 Georgia - SF3 USNR - WWII Walker Memorial
Curtis Brown Sr. 12/19/1978 PFC US Army - WWII South View
George Scarborough 3/10/1970 Georgia - PFC TRPL 11 ARMD CAV REGT - VIETNAM BSM - PH
Thomas Seabrooks 1975 US Army - WWI
James A Zealey 1988 PVT US Army - WWI I
Pierce Cobb 2/11/1993 TEC 4 US Army - WWII
Moses L Williams 1979 PFC US Army
Aaron Tappan 1981 TEC4 US Army- WWII
Willie Davis 1981 PVT US Army - WWI
Fredrick C Hyrams 12/12/1995 US Army - WWII
William Butler 1980 US Army - WWII
George Madison 1989 PVT US Army
Janet L Frye 1987 SP4 US Army
Jackson Talbert 1989 HC US Army - WWII
Willie Lee Henderson 1979 PFC US Army - Korea
Nathaniel Harris 1979 PFC US Army - Vietnam
Julian Edward Thomas 2/21/1988 SP3 US Army
Johnie Bell 12/12/1985 PVT US Army - WWII
David E Tutt 1/16/1990 PVT US Army - WWII
James A Zealey 1988 PVT US Army- WWII
Robert Lee Evans 1988 SDS3 US Navy - Korea
Philemon Riley 1979 US Army - WWII
Ernest L Tate 1986 Sl US Navy WWII
Mannie Harley 6/6/1996 PVT US Army- WWII
Fred W Johnson 1985 US Army - WWII
Jimmy Keith 1989 US Air Force
Julian E Thomas 1988 SP3 US Army
Richard Thomas Sr. 2/12/1989 PVT US Army - Korea
Pierce Cobb 2/11/1993 TEC 4 US Army - WWII
Wade Holmes 1983 PFC US Army- WWII
Ida S O’Bryant 1983 PFC US Army - WWII
Odell Nesbitt 1982 PFC US Army - Korea
James L Jackson 1985 S2 US Navy - WWII
John Henry Smith Jr. 1977 US Army - WWII
Lewis Lovett Jr. 1983 PFC US Army
Rudy Vallee Patterson 2/15/1979 LT US Army
Howard L Perry 6/15/1995 US Army - Korea
Lorenzo Doyle 10/28/1992 PVT US Army - WWI
Willie Henry Stokes Sr. 07-06-199? US Army - WWII
Frank D Brooks 10/7/1990 US Army - WWII
Sammie Lee Gross 1981 PVT US Army - Korea
Charles Stanford Horne 1985 PVT US Army - WWII
Willie James Coleman 1980 US Army - Korea
Joseph Booker Dorsey 1989 ST2 US Navy - WWII
Willie Harris Brown 1988 US Army - Vietnam
William E Pounds 11/2/1985 PVT US Army - WWII
Marion Curtis 9/17/1986 PVT US Army - WWII
Walter Mack 1987 TEC 5 US Army - WWII
Harvey Shelton 1979 US Army - WWI
Frederick H Southward 2/3/1992 RM2 US Navy
James Woodward 8/15/1985 PVT US Army - WWII
Milton A Boseman 1/1/2001 CPL US Army - Korea
Archie P Lampkin 1981 SP4 US Army
Willie Key Jr. 7/2/1993 US Army - WWII
Alonzo H Ivey 1985 US Army
Lewis Williams Jr. 5/1/1989 SGT US Army
Andrew G Norris ?-02-1967 S SGT US Army- Korea, Vietnam
Gus Pollard 1981 PVT US Army - WWI
James Oliver Green 5/3/2003 US Army - WWII
John H Williams 8/16/1995 PFC US Army
Joe Williams 2/25/1972 Georgia - CPL US Army - WWII
Harris Attaway 2/5/1972 Georgia - PFC 4071 OM SVC CO - WWII
Willie E Bussey 1/1/1975 PVT US Army
Arthur Harris 3/1/1974 PVT US Army - WWI
Emory H Smalley 2/19/1978 PVT US Army- WWII
Daniel Bussey 7/17/1999 PFC US Army- Korea
Edward Jones 1988 TEC 4 US Army - WWII
Louis Paige Jr. 8/6/1988 SFC US Army - Vietnam
James H Black 1984 US Army - WWII
Charles W Searles 11/28/1975 PVT US Army - Korea
Robert Lee Evans 1988 SDS3 US Navy - Korea

