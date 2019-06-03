Wetter pattern ahead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A weak front moves in tonight into Monday. It won’t bring in rain, but it will bring in slightly “cooler” air. We won’t feel that Monday, with highs still in the lower 90s. An isolated shower or two will be possible on during the afternoon, but rain chances are better on Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s through Thursday, but better rain chances could hold highs in the upper 80s this coming weekend. Looking ahead to the following week, there is a good chance a more active pattern of above average rain chances return 8 to 14 days away. Meteorologist Andrew Gorton