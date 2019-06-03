Our dry pattern may come to an end this week.

Tuesday, the surface high will shift offshore resulting in a return southeasterly flow off the Atlantic. Low-level moisture should increase from the southeast and south. The sea breeze front should push well inland in this pattern. The models maintain flat upper ridging and moisture should remain limited. This pattern combined with heating supports widely scattered or scattered coverage of showers or thunderstorms mainly in the south part closer to the moisture source. Temperatures will be a bit lower compared to Monday due to additional moisture and expected cloud cover. The apparent temperature will be about the same because of increased humidity.