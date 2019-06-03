Man wanted, armed and dangerous in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspect who is wanted for aggravated assault and possession of a fireman during the commission of a crime.
Cartez Edwards, 18-years-old is wanted for an aggravated assault that occurred on the 1100 block of Nellieville Dr. Edwards allegedly drives a black BMW SUV and frequents the Pepperidge Subdivision.
Police say, Edwards was in possession of a handgun and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Any information concerning this suspect, please contact Inv. Hammonds, or any Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1456 or 821-1020.
