Grave markers belonging to veterans found inside abandoned Augusta funeral home

On May 18, the Marshal’s Office was on scene at the abandoned Dent Funeral Home at 930 D’Antignac St. as the Augusta Landbank Authority was showing the property to investors from Atlanta. While clearing the building, a deputy discovered a large group of packages covered by blankets and trash. The packages turned out to be approximately 150 bronze and marble grave markers. The Marshal’s Office says the markers all appeared to belong to veterans and were inscribed with names, ranks, and dates of birth and death.