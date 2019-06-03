Commissioner pushing to use $200,000 of stormwater fees to pay for right of way maintenance by inmates

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - One commissioner is pushing for cleaner state right of ways. Commissioner Ben Hasan wants commissioners to approve spending $200,000 for two five-man crews consisting of inmates, a deputy and equipment.
The state only cleans major thoroughfares like Peach Orchard Road and Gordon Highway twice a year. Commissioner Hasan said the state won’t give the city more funds for more frequent upkeep.
He said it only makes sense to get inmates to do what needs to be done.
“So, We can put more manpower on it for a nominal fee. We can put two five-crew inmates on the ground right at $200-thousand dollars out of stormwater fees for the most part because those are stormwater issues," said District 6 Commissioner Ben Hasan.
He believes the city will save money on this investment in the end. The issue goes to full commission Tuesday.
