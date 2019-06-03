American Airlines at Augusta Regional Airport now offers direct flights to Ronald Reagan International Airport

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Augusta Regional Airport announced that as of JMonday, June 3, customers can start to book direct flights to Ronald Reagan International Airport for flights on or after January 7, 2020.
“We are so happy to restore direct air service between Augusta and the Washington D.C. Capital Region,” said Mr. Herbert Judon Jr. Airport Executive Director. “Washington D.C. is our top destination and critically important for local customers. This flight will create efficiencies and savings for our partners in cyber, military, the private sector, and leisure travelers. This is just another on-going step to deliver a more diverse air service portfolio for the region.”
The schedule for these flights are as follows:
Arriving AGS 3:20 p.m.
Departing AGS 3:45 p.m.
You may book your flight by visiting www.FlyAGS.com or by calling American Airlines directly at 1-800-433-7100 or visitingwww.AA.com.
