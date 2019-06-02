Water safety tips

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - According to the CDC, drowning ranks fifth for leading causes of unintentional injury death in the United States. They say 1 out of 10 people die from drowning every day. When you’re enjoying a day by the water, you want that to be the last thing on your mind.
Making sure you’re having fun and relaxing all starts before you ever leave the house. Rachel Mills, Aquatics Program Coordinator for the Family YMCA, said, “The first thing is, I say, make sure you come prepared to the water.” Bring plenty of drinking water, sunscreen, towels and flotation devices. All of these things can prevent a tragedy. Mills said, “If you’re in the water and all of a sudden you’re dehydrated, you can become nauseous, you can go unconscious, and that can lead to a possible, we don’t like to say this, drowning.”
Drowning can happen to the strongest swimmers and adults too. Mills added, “Majority of our people who get heat exhaustion or dehydration are adults, so that’s something definitely to keep in mind.” She said taking breaks from the water can keep you from overdoing it. “Get in that cool air, under something. Relax. Drink your water. That’s just a big safety precaution if you’re swimming,” she added.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.