Water safety tips

Making sure you’re having fun and relaxing all starts before you ever leave the house. Rachel Mills, Aquatics Program Coordinator for the Family YMCA, said, “The first thing is, I say, make sure you come prepared to the water.” Bring plenty of drinking water, sunscreen, towels and flotation devices. All of these things can prevent a tragedy. Mills said, “If you’re in the water and all of a sudden you’re dehydrated, you can become nauseous, you can go unconscious, and that can lead to a possible, we don’t like to say this, drowning.”