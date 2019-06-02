Another hot day ahead of our next “cold” front

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Dry and warm weather continues overnight into our Sunday morning. Temperatures out the door will be in the low to mid 70s right after sunrise, with afternoon highs back in the mid 90s. Lower 90s are on the way again on Monday, but so is a weak front. This front will cool us down slightly for the middle of the week with upper 80s likely on Tuesday and Wednesday. There’s a chance for a few showers on Tuesday with a slightly better chance for rain on Wednesday. Thursday looks mostly dry with temperatures remaining closer to our average high for this time of the year. The next week as a whole looks more unsettled, meaning the chance for isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms increases Tuesday into the weekend.