Rory rides for kids at Children’s Hospital of Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - With it almost being time for summer camps for children across the CSRA, community members worked to help make it possible for patients at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia to have the chance to attend their very own summer camp.
This year’s first Rory Rides for Kids brought 80 riders together and raised $3,000 for the Children Hospital of Georgia. Kim Basso of the Children’s Hospital of Georgia told FOX 54, “We’re just so thankful and so grateful for all the support.”
Basso said that the children were so excited and the Children’s Hospital of Georgia intends to use the proceeds raised to help send children to camp.
With help from Timms Harley-Davidson of Augusta, the hospital began planning the event in January. “It was incredibly touching to be a part of that and to witness that for the first year.” said Krystal Stone, Marketing Director at Timms Harley-Davidson. “It really says a lot about our entire community and that’s why we know next year we’ll do it again and it’s gonna be awesome."
The patients of Children’s Hospital of Georgia will be attending camp at Camp Lakeside located in Lincolnton.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.