Promoted from within: Richmond County selects new city attorney

Brown has filled in as interim general counsel for a few weeks now since Andrew Mackenzie resigned. He has 30 years experience as an attorney and has worked for the city in various departments for 11 years, according to District 6 Commissioner Ben Hasan. “We’re very excited about it. The last few weeks he’s had to make some very important rulings on the floor. The commissioners respected his position on it and we took heed to it. That’s what we’re looking for with a lot of the things that are going on in Augusta we’re going to need some more great legal advice and he seems to be up for the challenge."