More details on arrest of man allegedly posing as DEA agent

More details on arrest of man allegedly posing as DEA agent
Marshall Thompson (Courtesy Richmond County Jail)
By Jasmine Anderson | May 31, 2019 at 8:54 PM EDT - Updated May 31 at 8:54 PM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - We told you about a 32-year-old Burke County man pulled over and arrested for impersonating a DEA agent.

Richmond County deputies made the discovery when they pulled Marshall Thompson over for speeding in Richmond County Wednesday. The report states Marshall activated his Ford F-150′s own emergency lights when deputies initiated that traffic stop.

He reportedly changed his story to deputies, saying he was a DEA agent, then saying he’s a volunteer firefighter. Deputies say he had a loaded pistol, a U.S. Marshall badge and a South Carolina Law Enforcement badge. According to the report, he told deputies he was “just riding around” downtown, but later admitted he was not a law enforcement officer.

Thompson is charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer. Contact the sheriff’s office if you believe you’ve been pulled over by him.

Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.