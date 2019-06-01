More details on arrest of man allegedly posing as DEA agent

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - We told you about a 32-year-old Burke County man pulled over and arrested for impersonating a DEA agent.
Richmond County deputies made the discovery when they pulled Marshall Thompson over for speeding in Richmond County Wednesday. The report states Marshall activated his Ford F-150′s own emergency lights when deputies initiated that traffic stop.
He reportedly changed his story to deputies, saying he was a DEA agent, then saying he’s a volunteer firefighter. Deputies say he had a loaded pistol, a U.S. Marshall badge and a South Carolina Law Enforcement badge. According to the report, he told deputies he was “just riding around” downtown, but later admitted he was not a law enforcement officer.
Thompson is charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer. Contact the sheriff’s office if you believe you’ve been pulled over by him.
