Legendary T.W. Josey basketball Coach Lynn Brantley remembered

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Coach Lynn Brantley mentored and coached young T.W. Josey basketball players for decades. She earned the distinction of “the most winning ladies high school coach” and still holds that title.
She died last week after an illness at the age of 79. Friday, people packed the gym at Josey High - where the basketball court is named in her honor - to celebrate her life. Her family members say she turned girls into very strong women.
“She’s taught me how to care about the young ladies that I coach. She’s taught me how to care about the decisions that I make. She’s also taught me how to be free, especially on the court and she also let me know basketball is my outlet because on that court you can be and do whatever you want to do," said Kellie Holland, who was coached by Brantley from 1994 to 1998.
Rose Brett, Coach Lynn Brantley’s niece, said her aunt inspired her to follow in her footsteps. She became a teacher and coach, too.
“She pushed you. She made you the best that you could be. She wanted not only the best for you on the basketball court but also in life. And I think that’s what today, a celebration of life really was, how she has touched so any people all these years," Brett.
One of her sayings is, “You can’t soar like an Eagle if you hang with the chickens.”
She leaves behind a host of students she inspired, her husband, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and more.
