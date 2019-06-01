Hot, dry weekend ahead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Dry and warm weather continues tonight and hot weather lingers into the weekend. Afternoon highs top out in the mid 90s with morning temperatures in the upper 60s. Looking ahead to next week, Temperatures will be slightly cooler Monday into the middle of the week after a weak front moves through. Our next best chance for rain arrives on Tuesday, with about a 30 percent chance on Wednesday and Thursday as well. Evening with slight rain chances, afternoon highs remain near the lower 90s for the next week.