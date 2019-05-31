YMCA celebrates new branch opening in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO (WFXG) - The Greater Augusta Family YMCA celebrates the grand opening of its 11th branch Saturday.
The Burke County Family YMCA opens Saturday at 50 Olympic Road in Waynesboro with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m.
The 20,000 square feet $6.3 million facility brings the citizens of Burke County a state-of-the-art fitness facility, pool and water park, providing the only public pool available in the county.
During the Grand Opening Weekend, a special $0 Joiner’s Fee offer is available for new members. All Burke County YMCA memberships are “Metro” memberships, which allow access to all YMCA branch locations in the CSRA.
